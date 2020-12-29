Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2020 Result Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2020 Result is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CSIR-UGC NET June Result 2020 on the official website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx. The examination was conducted on November 19, 21 and 26.

The examination was held into two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities. The examination was conducted in five subjects. For this year, the examintion body saw close to 1,71,273 students appearing for the test. In order to reduce the burden of the examinees, the examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those who have appeared in the examination will now be able to check their score by typing in their application number, date of birth and security pin on the official website. Aspirants must keep all the above-mentioned details handy before visiting the website. Please note that without entering these details candidates will not be allowed to check their scores.

Candidates can also check their JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020 result via direct link here

Candidates can also read the official notification regarding Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result 2020 here

JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020: How to check the score

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice

Step 2: On the search bar, type the name of the official website

Step 3: Now, click on the active link in the red box ‘ JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020 NTA Score’

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Type the application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security pin

Step 6: Cross-check the details entered and the submit button

Step 7: JOINT CSIR - UGC NET JUNE 2020 will appear on the screen

All candidates must check all details mentioned in the scorecard. One should check if the names of the subjects are properly printed or not. In case of any discrepancy, kindly get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.