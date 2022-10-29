Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Result Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in, using their application id and date birth. A total of 1,62,084 candidates took the exam this year.

“Challenges received were got verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the verified answer keys. Score Cards of the candidates who appeared in the exam are now hosted on https://csirnt.nta.nic.in Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the CSIR website www.csirhrdg.res.in for further details,” reads the official notice.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria in this regard laid down by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Result : How to check

Step 1: Go to CSIR NET official website

Step 2: Enter application number, date of birth, security pin

Step 3: Check result

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from September 16 to 18 across 306 centres across 166 cities. The exam was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper was bi-lingual, that is, in English and in Hindi. Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website from October 1 to 3. The window to raise challenges against the answer key too was opened during this time.

