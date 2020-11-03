JoSAA Counselling 2020: Fifth Allotment List to be Declared at 5 pm; Direct Link, Steps to Check List

JoSAA counselling 2020 fifth allotment list is scheduled to be released at 5pm on Tuesday. The allotment list for the fifth round for admissions into top technical institutes of the country will be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling 2020 fifth allotment list will be available on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the fifth round of JoSAA counselling 2020 will be able to check the allotment list using their login credentials at josaa.nic.in.

Following JoSAA counselling 2020 fifth allotment seat allocation, candidates will be required to report to the college assigned, get their documents verified and pay the admission fee to confirm their seat. This can be done starting from 5 pm today till November 5, 2020. No withdrawal of applications will be entertained after November 6.

Candidates can check the JoSAA 2020 first allotment list by logging in directly at josaa.nic.in.

Step by step procedure to check the JoSAA counselling 2020 fifth allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 5” link available on the landing page. You will be redirected to a new window. Alternatively, you can click on the Direct Link mentioned above

Step 3: Enter the JEE (Main) 2020 Application Number, Password and Security Pin in the input fields available on the screen. Candidates can use the “Forgot Password” option to reset their passwords

Step 4: Click on the Login button

Step 5: JoSAA 2020 fifth allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check which college and course is being offered to them

Step 6: Save a copy of the allotment letter and take a print out which will be required to be produced at the institute at the time of document verification

JoSAA counselling is being conducted for admissions into the IITs, National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).