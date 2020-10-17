JoSAA Counselling 2020: First Allotment List Announced; Direct Link and Steps to Check

The first allotment list for admissions into top technical institutes of the country has been released on Saturday by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The list has been made available on the authority’s official website. All those candidates who had qualified the JEE 2020 examination and registered for the process of JoSAA 2020 counselling will be able to check the allotment list on josaa.nic.in.

The online JoSAA counselling registration process started on October 6, 2020. Students could make their choices until October 15, 2020 in the first round. There will be a total of six rounds of seat allocation in the JoSAA 2020 counselling, one less than the previous year. This has been done to ensure speedy admissions. Authorities are targeting that the entire admission process is completed before Diwali which falls on November 14 this year.

Direct Link to check JoSAA 2020 first allotment list:

Candidates can check the JoSAA 2020 first allotment list by logging in directly at https://josaa.nic.in/result/root/result_login.aspx

Step by step procedure to check the JoSAA 2020 first allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 1” link available on the landing page. You will be redirected to a new window

Step 3: Enter the JEE (Main) 2020 Application Number, Password and Security Pin in the input fields provided. Candidates can use the “Forgot Password” option to reset their passwords

Step 4: Click on the Login button

Step 5: JoSAA 2020 first allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check what college and course is being offered to them

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the JoSAA list can confirm their candidature by uploading relevant documents on the portal and making online payment. Candidates who are not allocated seats can wait for subsequent rounds.

Candidates will have the option to withdraw from the seat allocation procedure after the second round of JoSAA counselling begins and before the last round ends. No withdrawal applications will be entertained after November 6.