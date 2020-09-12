JoSAA Counselling 2020: Registration Process Expected to Start From October 5 at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to begin the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2020 from October 6.

The details related to the entire JoSAA Counselling 2020 process will be released by the board on its official website.

Candidates who are willing to take admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institute (GFTIs) will have to register themselves on JoSAA’s website.

Candidates who will clear JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible for JoSAA registration 2020. The examination is scheduled for September 27. The council is expected to release the result on October 5. Candidates who have secured a rank in the top 2,50,000 in JEE MAIN 2020 are eligible to appear in Advanced examination.

As per a schedule of events for JoSAA 2020, “Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA will be from October 6”.

The registration process is mandatory for all those candidates who are willing to take admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs.

Candidates will be asked to confirm a few basic details like name, gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details while filling up the form. They should upload all the necessary documents and pay the fees required for the process.

Further, candidates who have been allotted seats by JoSAA and are willing to withdraw from the seat allocation process can do the same starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation. Candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their application after November 6.

For those candidates who have not been allocated any seat by JoSAA can leave the seat allocation process between 2nd round and 5th round.

All candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website for future details.