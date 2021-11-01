JoSAA Counselling 2021: Engineering Aspirants' Top Choice is Computer Science

The nomination process under the first phase of counseling by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 ended at 8 pm on October 31. As many as 52,453 seats have been allotted to candidates in the first phase of JoSAA. In the first phase itself, the seats of most of the IITs in the country have been occupied, reported Live Hindustan.

Computer Science in demand

Computer science is the first choice of students in the ongoing enrollment in IITs across the country. It is also the most demanded subject at IIT Patna. The seats of IIT Patna are almost full in the first list itself. After the nomination process for the first list, out of 547 seats in IIT Patna, about 500 students had already taken enrollment.

Along with CSE, the seats have become almost full in the mechanical stream too. A couple of seats are left in metrological and metallurgical engineering. Talking about the exact numbers, currently, 67 seats in chemical engineering, 67 in civil engineering, 83 in computer science engineering, 83 in mechanical engineering, 83 in electrical and electronics engineering, and 44 seats in metrological and metallurgical engineering are remaining.

IIT Bombay emerges as toppers’ first choice

This year, IIT Bombay is number one in the top rankers choice list of JEE Advanced 2021. Of the top 100 ranks, more than 55 students have picked the IIT as their first choice. It is followed by IIT Delhi as around 35 students have selected it. A couple of students in the top 100 list have taken IIT Kanpur.

Candidates who could not clear the first list have a chance to bag a seat in the second round. The list for the second round of joint counseling will be released on November 1 at 5 pm. Students who will be allotted colleges and seats in the second round are required to submit the seat acceptance fee and upload the documents. The deadline to complete the formalities is November 3, up to 5 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.