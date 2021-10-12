JoSAA Counselling 2021 to Start from October 16, How to get Admissions in IIITs, NITs

Students who have cleared the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main can start the admission process to top tier colleges under Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes will start on October 16 and students can start applying at josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the registration and choice filling will start from October 16. Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AATspecific choices starting from October 22 after the declaration of the AAT result. Students will be selected based on their merit. The first mock list of seat allocation will be displayed on October 22. The data verification and validation of allocated seats will be completed by October 26 and the final seat allocation list will be displayed on October 27.

Once the seat allotment list will be declared by the concerned authority, candidates will be required to pay the acceptance fee online. After completion of the JoSAA online counselling 2021 process, students will be required to report to the allotted institute on the scheduled date and time.

A total of six lists will be released, as per the present schedule. Candidates who have not been allocated any seat by JoSAA can Exit from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation

The state-wise admission process and eligibility criteria vary as per the institute. NITs offers admission to 50% seats through All India Quota, however, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for state domicile. Students are advised to keep a check on JoSAA official portal for further updates.

