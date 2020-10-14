JOSAA Registration 2020: Results for Second Round of Mock Seat Allotment Declared, Process Ends Tomorrow

Registration process for the seat choices for those who are participating in Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will close tomorrow. The results of the second round of mock seat allotment of JOSAA, a counselling meant for candidates who have cleared the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE), have been announced today on their website josaa.nic.in.

For checking the result, the candidate needs to follow these steps:

· Visit the website josaa.nic.in

· Enter your application number, password and security pin

· Login to your personal page and check your mock allotment

Students were asked to fill their choices by October 13, the mock allotment of which has been declared today. Students can make changes in their choices on or before October 15. The JOSAA counselling registration process will end tomorrow and so will the option of entering your choice.

The results for the first round of JOSAA mock seat allocation were declared on October 12. This was based on the choices filled by candidates till October 11. The final seat allotment results for this round will be declared by October 17.

The agency, JOSAA, was first set up by the Ministry of Education in 2018 to manage the allocation of seats after JEE exams. JOSAA looks over the allotment in technical institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other technical institutes funded by the government of India.

Representatives from the Joint Admission Board (JAB) and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) are a part of JOSAA.

The JAB has recently declared that students who could not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 can give the exam in 2021.

This year, the JEE Advanced exam saw a record decrease in the number of candidates. Around 2.5 lakh people qualified for the exam but the final number of candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 was only 1.5 lakhs.