JoSAA Result 2020: Round 4 Seat Allotment List to be Out Shortly at josaa.nic.in

The seat allotment list of JoSAA Result 2020 Round 4 is scheduled to be declared on October 30. While the website does not reflect any information as of now for the JoSAA Result 2020 Round 4 Seat Allotment List, candidates are advised to visit josaa.nic.in for regular updates.

Students can see seat availability in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other participating institutes in the Round 4 of JoSAA Result 2020.

As per the latest reports, the Round 4 seat allotment process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) was likely to begin at 5pm today. This comes two days after the counselling authority closed the window for JoSAA Round 3. It is expected that the 4th round list will be out anytime soon on the official website.

Once announced, the candidates will be able to check the JoSAA Result 2020 4th round Seat Allotment List on the homepage of JoSAA. The selected candidates, whose name will appear on the list, will be required to report online and pay the requested fees for verification of all the documents. Candidates will have the time period from 5 pm on October 30 till November 1, 2020 to complete the process.

JoSAA Result 2020: Steps to check 4th round seat allotment status

Step 1: Select a browser of your convenience to visit JoSAA’s official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a flashing link that reads, ‘4th seat allotment result’.

Step 3: Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Here, log in using your credentials

Step 5: Next up, the page will display the JoSAA 4th result 2020 on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout

Candidates will be required to use their JEE Main application numbers and passwords to access the result on the official website of JoSAA. The first round seat allotment list for JoSAA 2020 was declared on October 17, followed by the round 2 seat allotment JoSAA 2020 list on October 21. The latest list to be out was for JoSAA third round, declared on October 27.