JoSAA Seat Allotment Result Round 1 Declared, Steps to Book Seat at IITs, NITs, IIITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 declared the result for the first round of counselling for candidates who cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021. Those who had registered for admission to engineering colleges across India including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

Those who made it to the first round of counselling will have a go through a few more steps which include — freeze or float the allotted seat, paying the admission fee to reserve the seat, reporting to the allotted college, and verify their documents.

Candidates who wish to accept the seat allotted to them are required to report online and upload necessary documents along with paying fees. The last day for the payment of fees is October 30.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: How to book seat

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using required credentials

Step 4: Accept or reject the seat

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the fees to confirm the seat

JoSAA counselling first allotment list 2021: Documents needed

— Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof like a voter, Aadhar Card

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main scorecard

— JEE Main admit card

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

The second allotment for JoSAA counselling will be released by November 1. A total of six counselling sessions will be held. The entire counseling process will conclude by November 20. Candidates are allowed to exit from the seat allocation process starting from the second round up to the fifth round of seat allocation. Candidates can also float their allotted seats up to round 6 as that will be the final round for admissions.

