JP Morgan Hiring J2EE Developer Associate for Hyderabad Office, How to Apply

Multinational investment banking company JP Morgan Chase is hiring for its Hyderabad office. The job posting on the US company’s official website is for a Java J2EE Developer Associate, and applicants must possess skills like Java Design patterns, Core Java 5.0+, Multithreading, Ajax and Reactjs among others. The last date to apply for this full-time job is December 15, 2021.

Candidates who want to send in their applications can do so at the official website, jpmc.fa.oraclecloud.com. The following are the primary skills which are a must-have in an eligible candidate.

Java Design patterns

Core Java 5.0+

Multithreading

Ajax

Reactjs

Spring

Hibernate framework

iBatis

Web Services on Java

OOP concepts

Tech Analysis/Design/documentation

SDLC

Agile methodologies

Good communication

The software engineering job also requires secondary skills which are Oracle PL/SQL development, Unix Shell/Perl Scripting, Software version control using GIT, JIRA exposure, and J2EE Development Framework involving JSP, Servlets.

Among the key responsibilities, the job role would require the individual to work with Application Development Team Lead, business analysts and other stakeholders to understand application requirements. Developing software according to technical requirements is another major aspect of the J2EE Developer Associate’s work. The person also has to deal with the project delivery framework and internal system development procedure and standards.

Meanwhile, Wipro is hiring a Senior Software Engineer for its Gurgaon branch. The candidate must have a minimum of 2-4 years of experience, and a knowledge of Java/J2EE, Angular 8, Spring Boot, Hibernate and SQL/ Oracle. The company is looking for someone who can work in flexible shifts, and is also available for support issues over the weekend. Candidates who want to apply for this job can either visit the official website or visit directly with this link careers.wipro.com

