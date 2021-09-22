JPSC Civil Services Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objections

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) released the answer key for the combined civil services exam 2021 at jpsc.gov.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates will have the chance to raise objections if any against the same. The candidates can raise objections till September 29. The objections will be studied and the final answer key will be created. The result will be formed based on the final answer key.

This is for the preliminary exam. Candidates who make it through will have to appear for Mains. Finally selected candidates will have to clear mains as well as interview round.

JKPSC answer 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key

Step 3: Download PDF

If candidates find any error in the same they need to send their objections via email to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. Candidates need to add their supporting documents, registration number etc along with the objection.

