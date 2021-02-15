JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2021: Application Process Starts from Today; Check eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the application process for Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 on its official website www.jpsc.gov.in . A total of 252 vacancies for various posts have been notified under JPSC CCSE 2021 recruitment. Interested candidates can check the official notification for eligibility criteria, details of vacancies and other information before proceeding to the application form. The JPSC CCSE 2021 application form is to be filled online only. The last date to do the same is March 15. Check the details here.

JPSC CCSE 2021 important dates:

1. Start of application form: February 15

2. Closing of application form: March 15

3. Last date to pay application fee: March 16

4. Prelims exam date: May 2, tentatively

Steps to fill the JPSC CCSE 2021 application form:

Step 1. The interested candidates can visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in and click on the CCSE 2021 link

Sep 2. In the new window, click on the online application link

Step 3. There, read the instructions and details carefully and click on the new registration

Step 4. Key in your required details carefully to complete the registration

Step 5. A system-generated user id and password will be sent to the registered mobile number and email. keep that safely and proceed for further details

Step 6. Upload your documents in the specified format and make the payment of JPSC application fee

Step 7. Download a copy of the JPSC CCSE 2021 application form

JPSC CCSE 2021 eligibility criteria:

1. Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a graduate or equivalent from any recognized university/ institute.

2. Age limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 35 years. The reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as per the government norms.

The JPSC has also released the tentative date for CCSE prelims exam. It is scheduled to be conducted on May 2. The admit card for the successful applicants will be released later on the official website. Applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.