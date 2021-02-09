JPSC Notifies CCSE 2021 for Various Posts at jpsc.gov.in; Dates, Other Details Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) notifies the registration of Combined Civil Service Examination (CCSE) 2021 on its official website www.jpsc.gov.in. The registration process for the same would begin on February 15and will conclude on March 15. The JPSC CCSE 2021 Prelims is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, tentatively. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, registration process, selection process, reservation criteria, vacancies and other details in the official notification. A total of 252 vacancies are announced for various posts under JPSC CCSE 2021 out of which 114 seats are for unreserved category.

JPSC CCSE 2021 Eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed their graduation or equivalent from any recognised university/institute on or before the last date of registration i.e.March 15, 2021.

Age limit: One should have completed the minimum age of 21 years and must not exceed 35 years. However, candidates belonging to EWS, OBC, SC/ ST and PWD are given a relaxation of 2 years, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years respectively. As per the official notification, those who have served the Government of Jharkhand on a regular basis for at least 3 years are also given a relaxation of 5 years.

JPSC CCSE 2021 important dates:

Start of the application process: February 15, 2021

End of the application process: March 15, 2021, till 11.45 pm

Last date to submit application fee: March 16, 2021

JPSC CCSE 2021 prelims exam date: May 2, 2021 (Tentative)

JPSC CCSE 2021 mains exam date: 4th week of September 2021 (Tentative)

JPSC CCSE 2021 selection process:

JPSC will conduct the CCSE 2021 selection process on the basis of the prelims exam and mains exam. The preliminary exam will be comprised of two papers each of 200 marks. There will be no negative marking in the prelims exam. Those qualifying the JPSC CCSE preliminary exam 2021 will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The exam duration for each of the paper is two hours.

Candidates are asked to keep visiting the JPSC official website for further updates. They can read the further details here

http://jpsc.gov.in/data/advertisement_01_2021_dtd_08_02_2021-1.pdf