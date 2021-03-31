JPSC Veterinarian Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Posts, Salary up to Rs 34,800

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has notified the recruitment of veterinary doctors on its official website www.jpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JPSC veterinary recruitment by April 16 after which no applications will be accepted. The fee payment window, however, will remain open till April 17. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 124 vacancies in the concerned department.

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test and interview. The written test will comprise of five papers — Hindi, English (100 marks each), and veterinary subjects of 200 marks each. The exam duration will be three hours for each paper and the total marks will be 800. Candidates will have to score at least 30 marks in paper I and II in order to qualify. The shortlisted candidates will be further called for an interview. The interview will be of 100 marks.

Candidates must hold a graduation degree (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) in Veterinary Science from any recognized University or college. They should also be registered with Jharkhand Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council.The minimum age limit is 22 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years. The reserved category applicants will be given age relaxation as per the state government norms.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the online application tab and click on the link for ‘apply online application form for the Veterinary Doctor (Regular), Advt.No.04/2021’

Step 3: Proceed for new registration and complete the process

Step 4: A user id and password will be created, keep that safely and complete the application form.

Those who get selected for the appointment of the above-mentioned posts will be paid a Rs 9300-34,800 pay scale.