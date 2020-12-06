JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: 2500 Vacancies for MTS; Apply from December 28

The Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura has released a notification for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff, Group D (Non-Technical) in various departments on its official website. The registration will begin on December 28, 2020, and the process will be online.

The interested candidates can register on the official website (check for process and eligibility below) employment.tripura.gov.in. The deadline for (JRB) recruitment registration is February 11, 2021. The number of vacancies is 2500 and the recruitment drive is for Multi-Tasking Staff, Group D (Category Non-Technical). The jobs will be in fixed-pay basis in various departments of government of Tripura handled under the Directorate of Employment and Manpower Planning (DESMP).

Here is everything you need to know about the recruitment process:

For candidates from the non-reserved category the application fee for the registration is Rs 200. For candidates from SC/ST categories the application fee is Rs 150. Additionally, candidates from PwD do not require to pay any registration fee.

Candidates belonging to the non-reserved categories must have passed Class 8 from any recognised state or central board. In case of reserved categories, the interested candidates must have passed at least 5th grade from any recognised state or central board.

The payscale will correspond to the Cell 1 of Revised Pay level 1 of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018. The former band-scale was Rs 4840 to Rs 13,000.

The minimum age limit is 18 years on the date of registration and maximum is 41 for non-reserved categories. There is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates from reserved categories of SC and ST. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a relaxation of 1 year is applicable for all categories (reserved and unreserved). Additionally, candidates who are discharged ad-hoc teachers from the state can apply regardless of their age.

Other than these 2500 vacancies, the state has also announced around 1500 vacancies for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) for Group C. Details for the same are available on the official website.