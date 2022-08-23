JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for 455 Vacancies, Applications from Sept 11

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued an official notification for the recruitment of 455 posts through a 10th level combined exam — JMLCCE. The registration procedure is slated to begin on September 11 while the deadline for submitting online applications is October 10. Candidates eligible and willing to apply can do so at jssc.nic.in, once the forms are available.

According to the official notice, candidates have time till October 14 to upload their photographs and signature. They have also been given the facility to make changes in their application from October 16 to October 19. The last date to pay the application fee is on October 12.

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Requirement

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible for these vacancies, applicants must have at least passed class 10 from a recognised educational institution located in the state of Jharkhand.

Age Limit: For the unreserved category candidates, the minimum age limit is 18 whereas the upper age limit is 35. While for the various reserved category, candidates must be between 37 to 40 years.

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Aspirants should first open the online portal – jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will then find a link to the recruitment. Click on it

Step 3: Enter the asked details in the registration form and upload your documents

Step 4: Make the payment of the form and submit it

Step 5: One must download and make a hard copy of the application

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee worth Rs 100. On the other hand, the application fee for the reserved category is just Rs 50. Candidates are advised to check the official notification shared by the commission for detailed information regarding this recruitment.

