JSSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 991 Posts for 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs 81100

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 991 posts of clerk and stenographer in various departments of the state government. Of the total posts, 964 vacancies are for clerks whereas 27 are for stenographers. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online through JSSC’s official portal at jssc.nic.in, latest by June 19.

The window to pay the application fee will, however, remain open till June 22. Candidates will be given a five-day window between June 26 to 30 to make any correction to their application, in case of an error. The recruitment will be subject to Jharkhand state’s existing reservation policy. Candidates applying under reserved categories will have to mention it in the application form and will submit relevant supporting documents for the same.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Stenographer – 27

Clerk (Computer Operator) – 352

Clerk (Back Ward Welfare Department) – 104

Clerk (Labor Planning Testing and Skill Development) – 144

Clerk (Commerce Department) – 97

Clerk (Labor Planning Testing and Skill Development Planning class) – 77

Clerk (Under Employment State Insurance Scheme) – 36

Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office) – 104

Clerk (Mines Zeology Department) – 45

Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office) – 5

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, an applicant must possess class 10th and class 12 passing certificates in relevant discipline from recognised school education boards.

Age limit: The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as of August 1, 2021. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed by up to 5 years

JSSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to JSSC’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the application forms (apply) link available under important links on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the apply now link available next to the clerk recruitment notice

Step 4: Register on JSSC’s portal with relevant personal and communication details

Step 5: If you are already registered, log in to your account using your user ID and password

Step 6: Fill out the application form with relevant details

Step 7: Attach soft copies of the documents required

Step 8: Submit your application.

Step 9: Pay the application fee using available online methods

Step 10: Save acknowledgement for future use or reference

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the JSSC Clerk recruitment 2022 is Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to SC and ST categories have been given a Rs 50 relaxation.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will selected through a written test followed by typing test or a computer knowledge test. The final selection will be done on the basis of those who clear all the rounds.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of stenographer will get between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 while those selected for the posts of clerk will get paid between Rs 19900 to Rs 63200.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.