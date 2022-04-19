JSSSB Chhattisgarh Health Department Recruitment Open for 174 Posts: 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 91,300

The Special Junior Staff Selection Board, Surguja (JSSB), Chhattisgarh, has begun the registrations for the recruitment for 174 Grade 3 posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state. Candidates may apply online at the board’s official website –jssbsurguja.cgstate.gov.in by April 20.

The recruitment exam is slated to be held in two shifts on May 22 across various centres in the state. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12:15 pm and second one from 2 pm to 4:15 pm. The recruitment is for districts located in the Surguja division including Surguja, Koriya, Surajpur, Jashpur and Balrampur.

After successful application, candidates will be given a three-day window between April 21 and 23 to make corrections to their form by paying a Rs 50 correction fee. The admit card for the recruitment exam will be made available to the candidates online from May 10.

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Of the total 174 posts notified in the recruitment process, 101 are for staff nurses, 6 vacancies are for radiographers and 67 are for ophthalmic assistants.

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must have completed their specialisation courses required for the post of staff nurse, radiographer, and ophthalmic assistant. Those applying for staff nurse must have completed BSc with the relevant subject from a recognized university, for radiographer, candidates must have cleared class 12 in science from a recognised board and for eye assistant officer, candidates must be 12th pass in science.

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to Special Junior Staff Selection Boards’ official website

Step2: Click on the online application tab available on the homepage and then select the post you wish to apply for

Step 3: Create a new registration by submitting the required information

Step 4: Log in to your account using your registered mobile number and newly created password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Attach soft copies of the required document

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 8: Save the acknowledgement for future use or reference

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for recruitment is Rs 350. However, candidates belonging to OBC, SC, and ST categories will have to pay Rs 200 and Rs 250 respectively.

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an written and technical exam.

JSSSB Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for staff nurse, radiographer and eye assistant officer posts will get salary between Rs 28700 to Rs 91300.

