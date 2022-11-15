Junior Students Allegedly Forced to Parade Naked at CMC Vellore, Madras HC Initiates Suo Moto Proceedings

The Madras High Court on Monday initiated suo moto proceedings against the alleged incident of ragging in the reputed Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore wherein first-year MBBS students were subjected to physical torture.

The court directed the management of CMC Vellore to provide a report on the incidence of ragging within two weeks.

Taking up the matter, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice, Justice T. Raja, and Justice D. Krishnakumar said that such incidents in a reputed medical college like CMC Vellore would wean away students from the prestigious institution. It also asked whose responsibility was to prevent such incidents from taking place in educational institutions.

The division bench observed that there was no point in winning gold medals and academic excellence if the students were not following discipline.

“We are bothered about the future. Doctors belong to a noble profession that is considered divine. When a person is fighting for life, after god only a doctor can save him."

Counsel, appearing for CMC Vellore, said that seven senior students were suspended immediately after the incident was reported and that an FIR was registered against them in the Bagayam police station on the basis of complaint from the college.

The college also said that the students would be expelled from the college if they were found to have committed ragging after the inquiry initiated by the college and police.

A video clipping of junior students being paraded half-naked and forced to do certain physical acts on the floor had gone viral. A doctor had tweeted this video clipping and then the college swung into action suspending seven senior students. The first-year MBBS students had complained that they were subjected to ragging and physical torture and even sexual abuse.

