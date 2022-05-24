Kalindi College's GB Chairman Proposes Enquiry into Corruption Charges Against Principal

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Chairman of Kalindi College's governing body has proposed setting up a committee. (Representative image)

The move came after a member of Delhi University's Academic Council wrote to ViceChancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College's governing body detailing the "continuous irregularities" being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

The chairman of Kalindi College’s governing body has proposed setting up a committee headed by a judicial authority to probe into the corruption allegations against the college’s officiating principal and administration. The move came after a member of Delhi University’s Academic Council wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body detailing the “continuous irregularities” being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

“Chairman of governing body — Ravi Gupta — has proposed the constitution of a committee headed by a judicial authority to look into the allegations,” a source told .

first published:May 24, 2022, 14:46 IST