Kalindi College's GB Chairman Proposes Enquiry into Corruption Charges Against Principal

The chairman of Kalindi College’s governing body has proposed setting up a committee headed by a judicial authority to probe into the corruption allegations against the college’s officiating principal and administration. The move came after a member of Delhi University’s Academic Council wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body detailing the “continuous irregularities” being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

“Chairman of governing body — Ravi Gupta — has proposed the constitution of a committee headed by a judicial authority to look into the allegations,” a source told .

