Kalyan Jewellers Launches Jewellery Design Contest for Students, Winners to Get Rs 1 Lakh

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has announced its annual design contest for aspiring designers. Titled ‘Envisage’, this contest has invited individuals to submit their designs based on the theme and guidelines. The best designer will get a chance to launch their winning designs into a collection in addition to a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a three month paid internship with the brand.

The registration are already open and interested people can apply till June 16, however, the date of submission is from June 17 to July 5. Interested candidates can apply through candere.com. Applicants must also note that, Peacock, our national bird, forms the underlying theme of the contest.

The three categories which are open for designing are necklace, bracelets or kadas and earrings. The designs should meet the theme, address the problem statement, and be commercially viable while maintaining the asked gold to diamond ratio, added the release.

An all-day event will be held on August 6 in Mumbai where the shortlisted designs will be showcased, and the participants will pitch their designs to a jury panel post which two winners will be announced.

“This design contest is an opportunity for talented individuals to combine beauty, elegance and technique in creating gold and diamond jewellery designs that are not only lightweight but combine these two elements in the right ratio,” claims the jewellery brand.

Speaking about the Envisage Event, Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO of Candere said, “It is a chance for each designer out there to unleash their creative spark and offer innovative designs based on the specifications. ”

Mehul Gupta, Design Head at Candere said, “We are excited to announce this contest, and we are expecting innovative designs from aspiring designers. As a brand, we are always on the lookout for modern unconventional designs that appeal to customers. The real test is to create lightweight designs that blend beauty with commercial viability, is pleasing to the eye and delight jewellery connoisseurs who want to stand out in a crowd.”

