1-min read

Kanpur University Entrance Exam 2020 Result Out at kanpuruniversity.org, Online Counselling Ends on Sept 23

Students who have appeared in the Kanpur University Entrance exam can check the result by using their Registration no./Roll no.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Kanpur University Entrance Exam 2020 Result Out at kanpuruniversity.org, Last Date to Complete Online Counselling is Sept 23
(Representational Image: PTI)

The Kanpur University/Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, CSJMU, has released the result of various entrance exams on its official website kanpuruniversity.org. Students who have appeared in the Kanpur University Entrance exam can check the result by using their Registration no./Roll no.

Candidates can also check their scorecard via direct link here

Kanpur University entrance exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website kanpuruniversity.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result of University Entrance Examination’

Step 3: Enter the registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and keep it safely

Meanwhile, the Kanpur University has also opened the links for online counselling and choice filling for B.B.A., B.C.A., BPT/BMLT/BMM, M.Ed., B.COM (HONS.), D.PHARMA, LL.M. & MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM) on September 21. The counselling is conducted online. Students who have successfully cleared the Kanpur University Entrance exam can complete the online choice filling process till September 23. Counselling schedule of B.A.LL.B., LL.B., B.P.Ed. & M.P.Ed. will be announced later.

Kanpur University Counselling Process

Step 1. Go to the official website kanpuruniversity.org

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Online Counselling 2020’

Step 3. Click on Apply

Step 4. Enter Registration no.

Step 5. Select the college and course preference

Step 6. Click on Lock

Step 7. Download and take a print out of it for future reference

Link for Kanpur University Counselling is provided here: apps.csjmu.ac.in/couns/StudentLogin.aspx

Once the counselling is done the seat allotment will be done on the basis of Choice fillings and score obtained in the exam. The seat allotment result will be released on September 24 and the admission process will be conducted from September 25 to 28. Students are advised to read the counselling procedure available on the website before applying. Click here for Kanpur University Counselling procedure 2020

Kanpur University conducts entrance exam to offer various undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in Art, Science, Commerce, Law, Engineering and Medicine across 170 affiliated colleges.

