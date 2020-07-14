2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: KAR PUC II Results to be Released by Karnataka Board Today at karresults.nic.in

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka | The Karnataka Board class 12 result 2020 is set to be announced today (July 14) after a long delay due to coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare Karnataka PUC-II result at 11:30am. The Karnataka Board will release the 2nd PUC Result 2020 on its official website at karresults.nic.in. Over 5.95 lakh students, who had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams 2020, can check their results with the help of credentials mentioned on their respective admit cards.







It is being said that Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be first released via SMS service at 11:30am. After half an hour, the results will also be uploaded at Karnataka Board's official website at karresults.nic.in.







This year, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam which was scheduled to be held in the month of March were postponed mid-way due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus. Later, the Karnataka Board conducted the pending English paper on June 18 keeping all safety protocols in mind.







2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: Here's how to check Karnataka 12th Result -







Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the 'Class 12 Result 2020' link



Step 3: Enter registration number or roll number when asked



Step 4: Results will appear on the screen



Step 5: Download it for future reference





Last year, in Karnataka PUC-II result, the overall pass percentage was at 61.73 percent.







Get Karnataka Board Results 2020 via SMS







GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD PUC RESULTS 2020 - KSEEB Class 12 Results



SMS - KAR12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263







The Department of Pre University Examination, Karnataka announces the results of Pre University Certification Examination (PUC II).