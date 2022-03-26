Karantaka Govt Asks Students to Follow Uniform Guidelines in Board Exams too, Hijab Not Allowed

The row over the Hijab ban continues to swell. In a recent direction the Karnataka government has reiterated its stand on hijab ban. It has now said that Hijabs will not be allowed during Board exams as well, which are scheduled to start from March 28.

The government has claimed that for the upcoming class 10 Board exams students will have to wear uniforms, as prescribed by the school management committees.

BC Nagesh, the state’s minister for primary and secondary education, told media that there will not be any exceptions made for those who want to wear hijab. All students appearing for the exams will have to must follow the High Court’s order upholding the ban on hijab and take the exam, as reported by NDTV.

Earlier, in its order last week, the Karnataka High Court had refused to lift the state government’s ban on hijab. It dismissed the students’ petition, saying hijab is “not an essential practice" in Islam.

After the Karnataka High Court’s verdict, several students approached Supreme Court for revoking ban on Hijab. However, the Supreme Court today refused an early hearing on pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict on the Karnataka government’s ban on hijabs inside classrooms. The petitioners had sought early listing of the issue citing upcoming school examinations.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) recently has released the temporary schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 main exams. As per the notification issued by the exams are scheduled between March 28 and April 11. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website the official site of KSEEB-sslc.karanataka.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the class 10 exams will begin on March 28 and will end on April 11, 2022. The timing of the exam will be from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully.

