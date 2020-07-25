Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Centre Organises Kargil Vijay Diwas Quiz Contest for Students

To mark the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the central government has decided to organise a national quiz competition. The competition will be conducted at the MyGov’s official website at quiz.mygov.in. Those who are interested in taking part in the quiz contest and sign up for the same be visiting the above mentioned website. The competition will be conducted from June 23 to June 27. Those who secure 80 per cent or more marks will be given a merit certificate duly signed by Secretary UGC, Director NCERT and CEO MyGov.

Sharing the details of the competition on Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war? On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors,"

Have you participated in the online national level Kargil quiz yet? If not, participate now: https://t.co/gSLtagNqqKLast date for submitting your entries has been extended to 27th July!#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/vhfllWkrjJ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 25, 2020

The description of the quiz contest on the official website says, “India is celebrating 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July 2020 to commemorate the contribution of our warriors. To inculcate patriotism among students the Government of India is organising a national level quiz. The quiz will be open for 2 days and will close on 27th July 2020 midnight”.

The questions will assess the knowledge and understanding of the participants about the Kargil war. Participants will have to answer six questions in 60 seconds. No negative marking is there. The question will be in multiple choice questions and only one answer will be accepted for each question.

All participants can check their score after the quiz ends.