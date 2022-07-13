Karnataka 1st PUC Admission Registration Extended till July 30 as CBSE, CISCE Result Yet to be Out

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has extended the dates of admission to 1st PUC or class 11 till July 30. The decision has been taken as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are yet to announce their board exam results. It comes as a relief to many students who were awaiting their 10th board results.

Karnataka Minister of School Education, BC Nagesh made the official announcement regarding the extension of 1st PUC admission on his Twitter handle. The education minister wrote, “CBSE and ICSC Class 10th Result yet to be published. Following the request by students and parents, the date for the first PUC class registration has been extended.”

The official notification shared by the education minister mentioned that students who get themselves enrolled in 1st PUC till July 30, won’t have to pay a penalty fee but those who fail to register on or prior to the last date will be charged a late fee from August 6 to August 12.

Also read| CBSE 10th, 12th Result Declaration Could ‘Take a Month’, Adjust Admission Schedules Accordingly: UGC to Colleges

CBSE class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24 whereas ICSE exams started on April 25 and ended on May 23. The results dates are yet to be announced. As per reports, CICSE Class 10 exam result is likely to be declared this week by Saturday, July 16 while CBSE is expected to release Class 10 results by the last week of July. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to view their scorecards.

Meanwhile, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), Karnataka has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging unscientific decisions and arrogant behaviour by the education minister, Nagesh. The head of the association, Lokesh Talikatte has demanded action against the minister as the development is inimical to the progress of education in the state.

“Sir, we are very sorry to bring to your kind notice that a few leaders, under your leadership, have failed to understand the spirit of your functioning. They behave like an uncrowned king. The Education Minister for Primary and Higher Secondary Education of Karnataka is one such,” the letter read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.