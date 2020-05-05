Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Announced at pue.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Karnataka 1st PUC 2020 Result was announced by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education on its official website pue.kar.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Announced at pue.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), government of Karnataka announced the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 on May 5. The result of Karnataka 1st PUC 2020 was announced by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education on its official website pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also check their Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 at result.bspucpa.com

There are 1202 government pre-university colleges, 637 aided pre-university colleges, 1936 unaided pre-university colleges, 165 bifurcated pre-university colleges and 13 corporation pre-university colleges.

An earlier Indian Express report had said that Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 would be sent to the students directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister told the daily.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: How to check the results: 

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Government of Karnataka: pue.kar.nic.in

  • Step 2- Look for ‘Karnataka I PUC Result 2020’ tab and click on it

  • Step 3- Enter details to check results of Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020

  • Step 4- Karnataka Board Result 2019, Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 will appear on your screens.

Approximately, 6.53 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka PUC I 2020 examination this year. The department of pre-university education (PUE), government of Karnataka successfully conducted the Karnataka Board Examination 2020 in the month of February. The Department of pre-university, government of Karnataka is the organisation for implementation of higher secondary education in the state.

