Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Exam Timetable Released, to Begin From March 10

A tentative date sheet for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams has been released by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE). According to the official schedule, the Karnataka PUC 2023 exams will begin on March 10 with the subject Kannada and end on March 29, with computer science. The exam will be held in the morning and evening shifts. The morning session is going to run from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Students can now download the exam schedule available on the state’s PU Board website, pue.kar.nic.in. Every year, the Karnataka board administers final exams to students in both government and private schools. In case of any objections, students or parents can write to jdexam.dpue@gmail.com by 5:30 PM on November 11, 2022. Objections received after this date will not be entertained.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam schedule

March 10 – Kannada

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Economics

March 14 – Chemistry/ Psychology

March 16 – Business Studies

March 18 – Biology/ Geography

March 20 – Physics

March 23 – English

March 25 – Statistics/Political Science

March 27 – Accountancy/ Geology

March 29 – Computer Science

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam schedule: Steps to download

Step 1. Open the online portal- pue.karnataka.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Look for the latest news tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the link to “Circular regarding IIPUC Tentative Time Table for Annual Examination march – 2023”

Step 4. Shortly the date sheet will appear on your computer screen.

Step 5. Check out the dates given on it.

Candidates are recommended to take a printout of the date sheet. However, they should be aware that this date sheet released is provisional in nature. Therefore, they must keep an eye on the official website to know about the schedule updates.

Karnataka’s 2nd PUC 2022 supplemental results were released by the PUE department in September. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results stood at 37.08 per cent. A total of 43.76 per cent of students from the science stream were able to pass the 2nd PUC supplementary exam, 34.66 per cent cleared the arts stream and 34.64 per cent from the commerce stream.

