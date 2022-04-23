Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: 7,856 Students Absent on First Day

The first exam of the Karnataka board 2nd PUC was conducted on April 22. Surprisingly on the first day of the examination, 7,856 students were reported absent. According to a leading news daily, the number of absentees includes two students who disobeyed the dress code, as well as another hijab ban protesting student who did not appear for the exam. Meanwhile, 2,18,673 students took their business studies and logic paper on the first day.

This year, approximately 6.8 lakh students had applied for the PUC second-year exam. The exams are being held at 1,076 locations across the state under heavy security, with officers stationed at every examination centre. This step has been taken to make sure there are no unforeseen incidents involving students and the dress code. The exam will continue till May 18.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had said the entire PU examination system would be under police surveillance and CCTV cameras will be installed for round-the-clock monitoring. He also indicated that more officers would be present in Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam centres where large-scale exam malpractices have been witnessed in previous years.

No student is permitted to sit for the Karnataka class 12 board exams without an admit card. Mobile phones, electronic devices, watches and calculators are not permitted within the examination hall. The schedule for the 2nd PUC exam is published on the official website — pue.kar.nic.in.

Among other key highlights of this year’s PUC exams include the Karnataka government’s implementation of free transportation services for students. Pupils can take free Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to and from the exam centre.

Last year, the board attained a perfect pass rate of 100 per cent. There were 5,90,153 students who sat the exam, with 2,239 receiving 600/600 or full marks. The first-class grades increased by 30 per cent compared to 2020. In addition, 1,95,650 students obtained a distinction in the second PUC examination.

