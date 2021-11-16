Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Evaluation Process may Change, Answer Sheets To Be Checked By Other Colleges

Karnataka’s Pre-University Education (PUE) department has proposed multiple changes in the pattern of Karnataka 2nd PUC midterm exam 2021 to be held from November 29 to December 10. According to PUE’s proposed plan, the answer scripts will be evaluated by lecturers of other colleges and institutes. Earlier, the answer copies were evaluated at the college level.

As per a report by the Times of India, PUE will form a committee at each district to conduct the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam 2021 smoothly. The department will also set up nodal centres at each taluk to carry out the distribution of question papers, collection, and distribution of answer scripts as well as the collection of the evaluated answer scripts along with marks sheet. Once the exam will be conducted, the answer scripts of all the students appearing for the 2nd PUC midterm exam will be distributed among the colleges across the state randomly.

Earlier, the question papers were prepared at the district level by the association of principals in collaboration with the concerned department and the evaluation was done by the college. However, this year the PUE proposed changes in both processes. The question papers will be now prepared by the department.

According to the report, the lecturers will have to evaluate the answer sheets of the Karnataka 2nd PUC midterm exam along with their regular duties. The evaluation process is likely to complete within 8-10 days. While the new pattern is believed to make exams better, some lecturers and college principals are not in favour of this.

A college principal is quoted by the news portal as saying, “We welcome the district-level examination. However, post-examination procedures are unscientific.” He also shared that the admission for the 2nd PUC is yet to complete and hence, the shortage of manpower at nodal centres can be challenging.

It must be noted that the changes are proposed for only the 2nd PUC mid-term exam, while the Karnataka 1st PUC mid-term examination pattern would remain the same.

