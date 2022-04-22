Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams Begins Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the 2nd PUC or class 12 exams from today, April 22. It will continue till May 18. Over 6.8 lakh applicants have registered to take the exams. The PUC exams will be conducted in the morning and will run for 3 hours and 15 minutes, from 10:15 am. to 1:30 pm.

As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. The first paper is The exams logic and business studies. Students will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. The class 12 exam will be held at across 1,076 centres in the state.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has announced on Tuesday that preparations for the exams, including security arrangements, have been undertaken. Along with that, he outlined the rules that all pupils must observe.

Uniform regulations to be followed

According to the guidelines, regular students would be required to obey the uniform regulations. There are, approximately, six lakh regular students and 22,000 private candidates appearing for the examinations, all of whom have been asked to follow uniform guidelines.

Free bus service to all the students

The Karnataka government has organised a free bus service for students. The education minister stated that students can take Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre for free.

What to carry/not carry

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall. Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own.

Exam Day Guidelines

Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Candidates must not forget to carry their admit cards which they have to collect from their respective schools. The hall tickets will contain details such as name of the student, application number, subject name, exam centre address, timing, guidelines to follow on the day of the exam, etc. Students must remember to cross-check all the information on the hall ticket and in case of any error, report to the authorities immediately.

The education minister has also said that district deputy commissioners have been directed to define a 200-metre radius surrounding exam centres as a restricted area. Near the checkpoints, there will be police pickets.

He noted that there will also be police personnel to look for any exam malpractices, as well as CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. Moreover, the minister mentioned that additional staff would be stationed in exam centres where large-scale negligence was discovered the previous year.

Last year, the board had achieved 100 per cent pass percentage. As many as 590153 students took the exam out of which 2,239 students secured 600/600 or full marks. It was a 30 per cent increase in the first-class marks from 2020. A total of 1,95,650 students also received distinction in the 2nd PUC examination.

