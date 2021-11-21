Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2022 from December 9, Check Revised Schedule Here

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) of the Karnataka government has released the revised schedule of the second-year pre-university exams on the official website at pue.kar.nic.in. As per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted in two shifts from December 9. The morning shift and the afternoon shift will be held from 9 am to 12.15 pm and from 2 to 5.15 pm, respectively.

The exam has been pushed to December after several student organisations, parents and stakeholders protested in the state forcing the DPUE to finally postpone midterm examinations.

Karnataka 2nd PUC mid term 2022: Revised time table

December 9: History, Physics

December 10: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

December 11: Economics, Chemistry

December 15: Statistics

December 16: Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths

December 17 Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit

December 18: English

December 20: Political Science, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

December 21: Accountancy, Education, Home Science

December 22: Logic, Business Studies, Optional Kannada

December 23: Geography, Psychology, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 16. Speaking to The Indian Express, DPUE Director Snehal R explained that several colleges in Mangaluru were not thorough with the prescribed syllabus for the exams, and the department was notified of the same.

The decision to evaluate answer sheets at the district level has also been rolled back by the department. Instead, PU college principals will complete the evaluation and submit result reports to the department by December 31. Lecturers are required to submit a compliance report after completing the syllabus. They have been instructed to take extra classes for an hour daily to facilitate this.

The department has also proposed multiple changes in the evaluation pattern. The answer scripts are likely to be evaluated by lecturers of other colleges and institutes. Earlier, the answer copies were evaluated at the college level. PUE will set up a committee at each district to conduct the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam 2022 smoothly. It will also set up nodal centres at each taluk to carry out the distribution of question papers, collection, and distribution of answer scripts.

