Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Timing Changes, Exams from December 9

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the revised exam timing for the 2nd PUC Mid-Term exam 2021. As per the latest notification, the 2nd PUC mid-term exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. Earlier, the morning session of the exam was scheduled to be held from 9:00 am to 12:15 am. The exams start on December 9 and conclude on December 23.

The exams were previously scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 10. However, it was postponed due to the change in the exam pattern. It was reported that the board has postponed the exam to facilitate the schools more time to implement the change in exam pattern and mode of examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timetable

December 9: Morning session - History, Physics

December 10: Morning session - Kannada

Afternoon session - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

December 11: Morning session - Economies, Chemistry

December 15: Afternoon session - Statistics

December 16: Morning session- Sociology, Mathematics

Afternoon session- Basic Maths

December 17: Morning session - Hindi

Afternoon session - Urdu, Sanskrit

December 18: Morning session - English

December 20: Morning session- Political science, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science, Geology

Afternoon session- Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music

December 21: Morning session- Accountancy, Education, Home Science

December 22: Morning session- Business Studies, Logic

Afternoon session- Optional Kannada

December 23: Morning session- Geography, Psychology

Afternoon session- Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

Earlier, the department proposed several changes in the Karnataka 2nd PUC midterm exam pattern and evaluation method. The department had suggested that answer sheets will be evaluated at the district level, however, the same was rolled back later. Instead, PU college principals will complete the evaluation and submit result reports to the department by December 31. Lecturers are required to submit a compliance report after completing the syllabus. They have been instructed to take extra classes for an hour daily to facilitate this.

