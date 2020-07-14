Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Here's How to Check Class 12 PUC Result

2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka | The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 has been released by the Department of Pre University Examination at 11:30 am through SMS service. All students must note that the result will be uploaded on the website at or after 12 noon. The Karnataka Class 12th Board Result 2020 will be made available on karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students can also follow News18 Live Blog for all frequent updates related to 2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka.

For the academic year 2019-20, the Department of Pre University Examination had scheduled to conduct the class 12 examination from March 4 to March 23. But the board had to cancel the exam for the last paper due to Covid-19 pandemic. The examination was later conducted in the month of June.

Students should keep a copy of the provisional mark sheet with them as the original hard copy of the Karnataka Class 12th Result 2020 mark sheet will be issued by all the affiliated schools once the coronavirus situation is under control.

The marksheet will carry basic details of the candidates as name, father’s name, roll number, subject name and other information. Please cross check the information given on the card with the details given on the admit card. If a student comes across any kind of error get in touch with the officials immediately.

The mark sheet of class 12 is very important as it helps students take admission in their preferred colleges to pursue the area of interest.

All students must note that they need to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject to clear the examination. For the language paper, the passing marks is 70.

KSEEB 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to check result once declared