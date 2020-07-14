Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 at 11:30 Today: Results to be Received via SMS First; Then at karresults.nic.in

PUC Result 2020 Karnataka: According to state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 am. While the Karnataka PUC-II board exams will be updated on official website at karresults.nic.in after 12pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 at 11:30 Today: Results to be Received via SMS First; Then at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 | The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE), Karnataka will be declaring the PUC-II or Karnataka Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020 today. The Karnataka PUC-II Result 2020 will be released at around 11:30 am. This year, around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC II exams 2020. Usually, any state board announces the results first through online mode, but this time Karnataka Board has decided to announce result first via SMS service. Students who wish to receive the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on their registered mobile number are advised to follow the simple steps mentioned below to access their results on time.

According to state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 am. While the Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams will be updated on official website at karresults.nic.in after 12pm.

Once announced, Karnataka PUC 2nd year result will also be made available on the other websites such as - kseeb.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. The official website may stay down due to the heavy traffic at the time of the result declaration. To avoid any hassle, students can also get Karnataka Board 2nd year PUC results 2020 via online portal- SuVidya.

Karnataka Board Result 2020: How to check Karnataka 2nd Pre-university Results 2020 via SMS

  • Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone

  • Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12 (Registration Number) on a blank message

  • Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Once the results are announced, the student will automatically receive a response from the board.

The exams were postponed mid-way due to the spread of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. However, the board ensured to conduct the pending examinations in June following proper social distancing guidelines. The board issued an increased number of rooms to follow all safety norms.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC-II result was at 61.73 percent.

