Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Declared at kar.nic.in, 41.28% Students Qualify Exam

At least 41.28 per cent students have qualified the Karnataka Pre University Certificate (PUC) second year exam 2020 that was declared on Friday. The result was declared by the Department of Pre University Education Karnataka (PUE) at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from 7 to 18 September at various examination centres across the state. More than 2.12 lakh students appeared for the exam.

A total of 87,784 students have qualified the Karnataka PUC II exam 2020 of which 49,970 boys and 37,994 girls.

The pass percentage in arts stream is 45.15 per cent, commerce stream pass percentage is 39.02 per cent and science stream is 37.45 per cent.

The pass percentage among students belonging to rural areas was higher than those in urban areas. The pass percentage in rural areas is 45.78 per cent, while in rural areas it is 39.95 per cent.

Students who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 12 exam can apply to obtain the scanned copy of their answer scripts between October 10 and October 16 at the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.

The results of students who have applied for revaluation and re-totalling have also been released by the department on its website.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2020: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link that reads, "PUC Supplementary Results announced on 09/10/2020" on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number and press the submit button

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your page

Step 5: Check your score and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out of your result

Here is the direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2020.