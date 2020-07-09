Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka Board to Announce Class 12 Result by July 20, Says Education Min

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 | The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will announce the Karnataka Class 12 board exam result 2020 by July 20, said state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Earlier, he had said that the result of PUC-II is expected to be released by the end of July. This year, over 5.95 lakh students had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams.

Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July. — S.Suresh Kumar, Minister - Govt of Karnataka (@nimmasuresh) July 9, 2020

The Karnataka PUC-II examinations which were scheduled to be held in the month of April had got postponed by the Department of PUE due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the pending exams were conducted in June, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place. To ensure social distancing during exams, additional 13,528 rooms were arranged across centres in Karnataka apart from the rooms which were prepared earlier to hold exams before the lockdown enforced.

To pass the PUC exam, students need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers, while 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

Last year, in Karnataka PUC-II result, the overall pass percentage was at 61.73 per cent.