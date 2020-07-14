Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: List of Websites to Check Karnataka Board Class 12 Results Today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 | As the Karnataka PIUC II results have been released, students can check the list of websites where the Karnataka Plus Two PUC Result 2020 can be accessed. Apart from Karnataka Board's official website karresults.nic.in, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result can also be checked on few other websites at the same time and method.

To stay up to date on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 students can follow News18 live blog here.

Read live updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 in Kannada here.

Here's a list of website where students can check their 2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka with the help of details mentioned on their hall tickets or admit cards. Direct links mentioned below -

kseeb.kar.nic.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

Apart from the above mentioned websites, students will also be getting their results through text message at 11:30am on their registered mobile number.

Here are the steps one should follow to keep KSEEB 12th Result 2020 via SMS

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020- KSEEB Class 12 Results:

SMS - KAR12 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Earlier, the State Education Minister of Karnataka S Suresh Kumar in a statement had mentioned that the result of PUC-II is expected to be released by July 20.

More than 5.95 lakh students had registered for Karnataka 12th board exams this year. The result would have been declared earlier but due to the coronavirus pandemic the English exam which had to take place in March could not be conducted. The exam was eventually held on June 18.

To be able to pass the said examinations, candidates need to score a minimum of 30 marks in individual papers and a minimum of 70 in the language exams. The minimum percentage aggregate required is 35 while a total of at least 210 is needed out of 600 in order to pass.

Last year, the exams began on March 1 and were concluded by March 18. The overall pass percentage was 67.73 percent. Udupi district topped the examination region-wise.