Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marksheet from karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 is available at karresults.nic.in. The official website of the Department of Pre-University Exam is pue.kar.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marksheet from karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 | Days after concluding the pending exams for the Karnataka PUC II 2020, the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has released the results today on July 14 at 11.30am. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 is available at karresults.nic.in. The official website of the Department of Pre-University Exam is pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also get their result using the online application Suvidya portal at result.bspucpa.com.

To stay up to date on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 students can follow News18 live blog here.

Read live updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 in Kannada here.

The PUE will announce the result for all the regular and private students who have appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2020, conducted between February and March. The board had to postpone one examination due to the ongoing pandemic and nationwide shutdown. However, unlike other boards, the Karnataka Board did not cancel the examination and conducted it in June.

How to Download Karnataka plus two Result 2020 marksheet

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the results section in the menu bar

  • Step 3: Click on the link for Karnataka 2nd PUC/ Plus Two Result 2020

  • Step 4: On the new tab, login using all the required details like roll number or name

  • Step 5: Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen

  • Step 6: Check your scorecard and download marksheet

  • Step 7: Take a printout of the downloaded marksheet

If the website is down due to the traffic, students can send an SMS to check their online results. To check Karnataka Board Class 12 Results via SMS, type KAR12 (Registration Number) on a blank message and send it to 56263.

