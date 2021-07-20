Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS & Digilocker

The Karnataka Class 12th or 2nd PUC Result 2021 has been declared today, July 20 by the Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE) on the official website of the board. Students can view the results at karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com by using their hall ticket number or registration number.

2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka LIVE Updates

This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations were not held. An alternative assessment method has been used to prepare the results wherein 45 per cent of weightage has been given to students’ Class 10 and 11 performances each. Students need to get 35 per cent to pass the exam.

All students of the repeaters category, that is, who could not pass the exam last year and were to appear for boards this year have been declared pass. More than 76,000 students had registered for Karnataka PUC II repeater category. Earlier, it was debated if exams should be held for them, however, the state education department has given grace marks to these students.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka board

Step 2: The result link will appear on the home page, click on it

Step 3: Login on the site using your registration number

Step 4: Submit it and your results will appear. Download the results for further process

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. Students need to create an account to access the results here. Here are the steps to check:

Step 1. Go to the official website of DigiLocker

Step 2. Enter required such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number. Submit

Step 3. You will receive a security PIN

Step 4. Set a username. After the results are out, go to the website of DigiLocker and check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type KAR12, give space, and type your registration number on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

The Karnataka PUE will not be declaring any merit list this year meaning no toppers will not be announced. For the class 10th SSLC results which were announced recently, all the students were declared passed. It is likely that the same will be followed for class 12 or PUC 2nd students.

Students who are not happy with the assessment method or want to improve their scores will have a chance to appear for a written exam in August. The board has also said that students who reject the exam result that will be announced today, are not allowed to get old marks again. The marks of the exam they will give in August will be considered final then.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Download registration number

If students have not received their registration numbers yet, it can be done through the official website. Here’s the process to check your registration number:

Step 1: Open the official website, pue.kar.nic.in on any internet browser

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on ‘Know your 2nd PUC Result 2021 Registration Number’

Step 3: A new window would open on which the students will have to select their district and college name from the list

Step 4: Next, the registration number of students would appear on the screen along with details

Step 5: Download the registration number and use it to view the results

While the announcement of the result is at 4 pm, the report cards can be accessed at 4.30 pm. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Over 5 lakh students will get their results today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here