Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) Interview Admit Card Released at karnatakabank.com; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit card 2021 has been released today, January 20. The Karnataka Bank has released the bank’s Probationary Officer (PO) interview admit card on the official website -- karnatakabank.com/careers. The Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit candidates can access the hall ticket by logging in at the bank's website. The interview is scheduled to be conducted between February 22 and March 2 at Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru.

Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) Interview Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- karnatakabank.com/careers

Step 2: Click on the designated ‘Interview Call Letter Download’ link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords or dates of birth at the specified places

Step 4: Submit and download Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit card 2021

The Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit card 2021 has mention of the candidates’ details including the registration numbers, roll numbers, details of the interview centre (Mangaluru Karnataka Bank Head Office) and reporting time. Along with the print of the Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit card 2021, candidates will be required to take a valid photo Id proof, and the required documents including certificates of educational qualifications and work experiences.

A valid photo Id at the Karnataka Bank PO Interview can be a PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (With photograph), Aadhaar Enrolment Number, or Ration Card. The name on the photo identification must match the Karnataka Bank PO interview's admit card.

The bank has also provided an option for the candidates to retrieve the forgotten passwords. To access the forgotten passwords required to download the Karnataka Bank PO (Scale I) interview admit card 2021, students have to key in their system generated Karnataka Bank PO registration numbers, mobile numbers and email ids.