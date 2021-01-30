Karnataka Board Exam 2021: KSEEB Class 10 Exam Schedule Released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the exam schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam on its official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 14 to 25 at various centres across the state. Students who are preparing for the KSEEB Class 10 board exam can check the exam schedule at the official website. The State Education Ministry has already issued a notification and guidelines regarding the same on the official website.

How to check Karnataka SSLC board examination schedule 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Board of Secondary Education at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Documents" tab and click on the link for schedule under ‘SSLC’ section

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads, "June 2021, S.S.L.C. Examination Schedule - for objection"

Step 4: The KBSE SSLC exam schedule 2021 will be opened in a pdf file

Step 5: Download the KSEEB SSLC exam schedule and plan your study accordingly

Students can also check the KSEEB SSLC exam schedule 2021 directly from the link provided here - Time-Table-2021-Kannada.pdf

Meanwhile, the State Education Department has also released the updated syllabus for the SSLC board exam. Check the Karnataka SSLC board exam syllabus and other details here - SSLC_Notification_2021.pdf

All the schools across the state have already reopened classes for Class 10 and 12 from January 1 in Bengaluru by following all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety norms. The offline classes will help with practical assignments and lab work.

Last year, 1,550 schools scored a pass percentage of 100 per cent in the SSLC exams. A total of 77.74 per cent of girls have passed the SSLC board exam, while the pass percentage of boys students was 66.41 per cent.