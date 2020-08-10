Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Karnataka: Boy Who Wrote SSLC Exam with His Toes Gets First Class

Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS Kannada medium school from Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district scored 424 out of 500 marks.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka: Boy Who Wrote SSLC Exam with His Toes Gets First Class
Students arrive for their SSLC exams in Bengaluru.

A differently abled boy, who wrote the SSLC examination with his toes, has come out with flying colours by getting first class.

The results were announced on Monday.

Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS Kannada medium school, scored 424 out of 500 marks.

The student, whose hands are disabled, has been writing examinations using his toes since the first standard.

He belongs to Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

State Education Minister Suresh Kumar had visited the student on July 10 at his residence after he appeared for the examination.

The Minister commended the boy's efforts, saying he was a role model.

Kumar had also promised to assist the student in pursuing his pre-university studies.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading