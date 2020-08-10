CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Karnataka: Boy Who Wrote SSLC Exam with His Toes Gets First Class
Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS Kannada medium school from Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district scored 424 out of 500 marks.
Students arrive for their SSLC exams in Bengaluru.
A differently abled boy, who wrote the SSLC examination with his toes, has come out with flying colours by getting first class.
The results were announced on Monday.
Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS Kannada medium school, scored 424 out of 500 marks.
The student, whose hands are disabled, has been writing examinations using his toes since the first standard.
He belongs to Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
State Education Minister Suresh Kumar had visited the student on July 10 at his residence after he appeared for the examination.
The Minister commended the boy's efforts, saying he was a role model.
Kumar had also promised to assist the student in pursuing his pre-university studies.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Bachchan Drops Savage Reply to Son Agastya Nanda’s Comment on Abhishek Bachchan
- Pornhub is Awkwardly Pausing Videos Watched by Men to Remind Them of the Female Orgasm Gap
- Karnataka Students Climb Hilltops to Get Internet Signal for Online Classes
- Oppo Watch Review: Finally, A Wear OS Smartwatch That You Should Splurge On
- Disney+ Hotstar Is Now Finally Streaming In 4K On Your Android TV, If You Have A 4K TV That Is