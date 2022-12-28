Karnataka Cabinet Approves Bill Granting University Status to 6 Institutions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a cabinet meeting on Monday, decided to adopt the bill designating six institutions in the state as universities. The meeting was being held by Bommai in Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha. The bill, however, still needs to be presented in the Belagavi Assembly session.

Four of the six institutions are located in Bengaluru, and one each is located in Davengere and Ballari. T John University, Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha University, Sapthagiri University, Acharya University, G M University, Davanagere, and Kishkinda University, Ballari are the universities on the list. The state will now have 30 private universities after the addition of these six. The overall number of state universities is 41, with 11 regarded to be universities.

The Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000 (Karnataka Act 29 of 2001) was amended earlier in September by a bill enacted by the state’s legislative assembly, which created new universities in several district headquarters, including Bidar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Koppal University, Bagalkot University, Chamarajanagar University, Hassan University and Mandya University. Mangalore University is anticipated to lose 24 undergraduate colleges as a result of the establishment of a new university in Kodagu

“The university status is granted only after the institution fulfils various requirements," a Karnataka Higher Education Council representative told the India Express. these requirements comprise, among other things, suitable infrastructure, a vision and goal, available land, leadership, prior experience, an assessment of the resources needed to start and maintain colleges, and financial provision.

In other news, the Karnataka Assembly unanimously passed a bill on Monday increasing the quota for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent in government academic institutions. The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the State Services) Bill, 2022 will now be forwarded to the Legislative Council for consideration and approval.

