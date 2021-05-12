Karnataka CET 2021: KCET Postponed Till August

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), 2021 has been postponed and will now be held in August this year, said the state’s higher education minister on Wednesday. The minister, Ashwathnarayan CN, announced on Twitter that the exam will now be held on August 28 and 29 and the Kannada language examination will be conducted on August 30.

The decision to defer the examination has been taken by the state government in view of rising Covid-19 cases across the country during the second wave and also due to the postponement of Class XII final exams. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on July 7 and 8 and the Kannada language test was scheduled to be held on July 9.Now, according to a new timetable released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the exams for KCET 2021 will be held in two shifts.

KCET 2021 Revised Schedule

Biology: The exam will take place on August 28 between 10.30 am and11.50 am.

Mathematics: The examination of this subject will be held on August 28 between 2.30 pm and 3.50 pm.

Physics: The exam will be conducted on August 29 between 10.30 am and 11.50 am.

Chemistry: The exam is scheduled to take place on August 29 between 2.30 pm and3.50 pm.

Kannada language: This test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates on April 30 between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.

All the subjects will carry 60 marks weightage each, except for the Kannada language test which will be for 50 marks.

KEA conducts KCET exams for admission to professional courses such as undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Yoga and Naturopathy Farm science, and Pharma courses in the state’s institutes. Through KCET exams, eligible candidates can take admission in any of the 213 colleges that come under its banner.

According to a press release, KEA will soon release the details of the application form on its official website.

