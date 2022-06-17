Karnataka CET 2022 Physics Exam Analysis: Students Stand Divided, Fewer Questions From Important Chapters

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 began on June 16 and will conclude on June 18. While some students found the physics paper to be difficult as compared to last year, others found it to be an easy one. An average student will easily be able to score 30 out of 60 in this section, claim experts. Questions from important topics were few in number and only 20 questions were easy, said students.

“The exam went well. However, there were very few questions from some very important topics, which was unexpected. There was a decent weightage given to modern physics. Around 20 questions were easy and the rest of them were moderately difficult. Compared to last year, the paper was a bit difficult,” said Shashwath R Kedilaya, student, Deeksha, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

“Overall the physics paper was easy. An average student can score between 25 to 30 marks out of 60. While 43 questions were easy to answer, 13 were moderate and 4 were difficult. There was no change in the pattern and it was well within the framework of NCERT. The paper was easy compared to last year but a few questions were tricky. There was no error in the paper, said Dr Milind Chippalakatti, National Head – Knowledge Management, Deeksha.

KCET 2022: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India

According to NIRF 2021, the top 10 engineering colleges in India are:

1 – IIT Madras

2 – IIT Delhi

3 – IIT Bombay

4 – IIT Kanpur

5 – IIT Kharagpur

6 – IIT Roorkee

7 – IIT Guwahati

8 – IIT Hyderabad

9 – NIT Tiruchirappalli

10 – NIT Surathkal

KCET 2022: Top Colleges in Karnataka as per NIRF 2021

— NIT Surathkal

— Manipal Institute of Technology

— Visvesvaraya Technological University

— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology

— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

— RV College of Engineering

— PES University

— BMS College of Engineering

— Siddaganga Institute of Technology

— NMAM Institute of Technology

This exam is held every year for admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, and pharmacy courses across colleges in Karnataka. A total of 2,16,525 candidates had registered for the Karnataka CET 2022. The biology and math papers were held on June 16, while physics and chemistry on June 17. The Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective exam centres tomorrow. The examination is conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

