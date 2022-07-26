Karnataka CET 2022 Results To Be Declared on July 30

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results will be declared on July 30. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards through the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to June 18, this year. The state-level exam is conducted by KEA for students seeking admissions into undergraduate engineering, architecture, pharmacy, business management, and other professional courses in the state of Karnataka.

The KCET result date was announced by the Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, on Monday. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “KCET 2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26.”

#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26. You can check the results on:https://t.co/gBMs6UpG7k https://t.co/6ImnIYR6wC — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 25, 2022

The result of class 12 examinations for students of ICSE and CBSE board has been already declared. The students who appeared for KCET 2022 will now have to upload their mark sheets on the KEA website, latest by July 26.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) earlier released the KCET Answer Key 2022 on June 22. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam can download the answer key from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. It is to be noted that KCET Answer Key has been released for all four subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

To download KCET scorecard, click on the result link. Enter all the required credentials, CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference. KCET scorecard will consist of the details including candidate’s personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam.

