Karnataka CET to be held from August 28 for Engineering, Medical College Admissions

Karnataka will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on August 28 and 29. Kannada language test will be held on August 30. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July, however, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since all 6.5 lakh students have passed out of PUC, CET rankings will decide their seat allotments for dental, engineering, and medical. The government is planning to conduct CET exams for all students including arts and commerce students as well, since everyone has passed out without exams," said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. More seats will be allotted this year given the number of passed students.

Since class 12 or PUC 2nd exams will not be held this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar suggested that for college admissions the class 12 criteria should be done away with and only CET rank be considered for admissions. A decision will be taken soon in consultation with relevant authorities.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts KCET 2021 for admission to colleges across streams. The exam is based on the first and second-year PUC syllabus.

Meanwhile, the national-level exams for admission engineering and medicine - JEE Main and NEET - have not been held yet. The engineering entrance exam has already been held twice, however, the remaining two sessions have been postponed till further notice. The medical entrance exam - NEET - has been scheduled to be held on August 1, however, the application form for the same has not been issued yet.

