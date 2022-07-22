Karnataka College Lip-Lock Challenge Row: Case Against 8 Students for Sexually Assaulting 2 Girl Students

After a video of students of a reputed college in Karnataka’s Mangaluru kissing went viral on social media, a case has been registered by the city police against eight students. The case has been filed for their alleged involvement in the lip-lock competition. As per sources, the case was registered after investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on different occasions at several places, using the video clips of the sexual acts.

The students were booked for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the IPC and different sections of the POCSO and IT Acts, police sources said. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the probe will be taken to its logical end. The college managements should keep a vigil on students’ activities and bring to the notice of the police such cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct, he said.

Among the accused is a 17-year-old boy, who uploaded the lip-lock video on social media. The boy has been detained for questioning. No complaint has been filed by the school authorities or the parents in connection with the incident, Shashikumar stated. The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police had earlier said the students were playing a truth and dare game during the lip-lock competition. The video showed a boy and a girl, both in their uniforms, engrossed in a lip-lock while their friends are cheering them on. After the video was uploaded a week ago, it came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities warned the students and suspended them, he said.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

— with inputs from PTI

